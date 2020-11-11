Hallowe’en candy hand out a success

Volunteer firefighters did the distribution

Lieutenant Shay Nichols and firefighter Tyler Wardrop were among those from the Houston Volunteer Fire Department distributing candy bags Halloween night. (Houston Volunteer Fire Department photo)

The District of Houston’s recruiting of the Houston Volunteer Fire Department to distribute candy bags Hallowe’en night was a success, says District leisure services director Tasha Kelly.

Firefighters handed out 384 bags over a two-hour period early Hallowe’en night in various parts of the community.

The bags were made up of community donations, supplemented by the District as needed.

“We had about nine members in three trucks out handing out the candy. I think it all went very well,” said fire chief Jim Daigneault.

This distribution method incorporated COVID-19 protocols as no large gatherings are permitted under a public health order.

And was also made necessary because the venue where a community celebration was traditionally held, the PV Plaza, is no longer open.

“I hope to involve the fire department annually, as it helped alleviate stress on our end of finding a venue,” said Kelly.

She said the fire department also had the chance to increase its public profile and promote safety awareness.

As well, the District offered up free swims by appointment at the leisure facility. There was a limit on the number of swimmers at any one time in order to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

“It was a good opportunity for members to get back in the facility who perhaps had not been there. There were three sessions offered in which 63 people took advantage of,” said Kelly.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
70 years on, Canadian veterans keep memories of ‘forgotten’ Korean War alive

Just Posted

The District of Houston continues to work at finding a solution to flooding around several properties, including the Silverthorne Trailer Park. (Houston Today photo)
District seeks grant to ease flooding problem

Silverthorne Creek drainage affected

BC Hydro crews had to move a power pole that would otherwise have interfered with a travel lane that’s part of the District’s ongoing 9th St. improvement project. (Houston Today photo)
District to pay for moving power pole, services

Part of the 9th Street project

Lieutenant Shay Nichols and firefighter Tyler Wardrop were among those from the Houston Volunteer Fire Department distributing candy bags Halloween night. (Houston Volunteer Fire Department photo)
Hallowe’en candy hand out a success

Volunteer firefighters did the distribution

A District of Houston map shows intended parking and crosswalk areas for the 9th Street improvement project. (District of Houston illustration)
Downtown project winds down for the winter

Finishing touches will have to wait until the spring

DOH
Chamber, library apply for 2021 District grants

Requests to be considered when 2021 budget is finalized

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Eternity Medical Equipment co-founder Jeff Wang (left) and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stand in Eternity mask production room. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)
B.C. company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Eternity Medical Equipment expected to start production in Surrey next month

Most Read