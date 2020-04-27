Leaders on Haida Gwaii along with more than 60 locals rallied at checkpoints in Skidegate on Monday, April 27, 2020 to ask any non-residents coming off of the ferry from Prince Rupert to return to the terminal immediately. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no non-residents were on board

Haida Gwaii has shut its doors to visitors to avoid overwhelming its health-care system.

The move came Monday (April 27) as local residents and leaders, including Council of the Haida Nation President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, Skidegate Band Chief Councillor Billy Yovanovich, Village of Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen and others set up a checkpoint in Skidegate to ask any non-residents coming off of the ferry from Prince Rupert to return to the terminal immediately.

More than 60 people waited at the Haida Heritage Centre for traffic to come from the ferry terminal on Monday afternoon.

Protesters were drumming, singing and holding signs that say “no trespassing,” “no visitors at this time,” and other messages.

“We want to detain them here, we don’t want to shame them,” Skidegate Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Kyle Marshall said of any non-residents.

“We want to put our foot down and say enough is enough.”

In the end, there were no non-residents on the ferry. Protesters began to disperse at around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘Drive right through’: Skidegate Emergency Operations Centre erects checkpoint for non-residents

READ MORE: Old Massett Emergency Operations Centre erects three gates

Sgt. Greg Willcocks of the Queen Charlotte RCMP said police were aware of the checkpoint, but do not have the jurisdiction to send people back.

When provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about the protests Monday afternoon, she said Indigenous communities “have the ability and the authority to make decisions for their communities.”

Monday’s blockade follows an “information checkpoint” set up in early April by the Skidegate Band to stop the spread of COVID-19, as well as gates set up in Old Massett.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

B.C. announces funding to improve rural internet connectivity during COVID-19

Internet providers throughout province can apply for grants up to $50,000 — or 90% of upgrade expenses

Man appears in court from incident at Decker Lake

A Burns Lake area man has now been charged following the stabbing… Continue reading

Design, costs sought for new community hall

Existing hall not adequate for current needs

Feds providing First Nations with COVID-19 response money

Can be used for food, education, mental health services

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Gift card program helps support Love Northern BC businesses amid pandemic

Gift card purchases will provide cash flow for small businesses hit by closures and curtailments

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no non-residents were on board

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

Most Read