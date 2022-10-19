Gunshots report spurs schools to lock doors

A report to the police of gunshots being heard on the afternoon of Oct. 7 put Houston Secondary School and next-door Twain Sullivan Elementary on a cautionary alert for a short period of time.

The report was of shots from the area of Mountainview Drive and the dyke area and the person who phoned police was “adamant they were shots,” said RCMP Sergeant Chris Manseau who speaks for the police force in B.C.

“Due to the proximity in town, the schools were contacted and conducted a hold and secure for a brief time while it was investigated,” he said.

“No witnesses spoken to confirmed anyone with a firearm, no further complaints received, and it was determined to likely be a bear-banger due to some high bear activity recently.”

School District 54 superintendent Mike McDiarmid said both schools were on “hold and secure” for about 40 minutes, a measure that involves locking doors with no one permitted in or out of the buildings.

“Hold and secure is used when there is a situation nearby that may place students and staff at risk,” McDiarmid said in a letter sent to parents, guardians and others.

In comments provided later, McDiarmid described “hold and secure” as a low- to medium-level response.

“Classes continued but the building was locked and the RCMP did not want students in the area,” he said.