Growing salmon

This is a picture of a salmon in the Alevin stage. Alevin have fully formed bodies but they still have their yolk sack (the reddish underbelly) attached which provides food. Right now they are sensitive to light and bury amongst each other without much movement. In approximately a month they will start swimming and feeding as their progression is by instinct and not learned. The water they live in at the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery is filtered and cycled once a week. Marjorie Lieuwen, the Conservation Science Coordinator at the hatchery, has collected 9906 salmon eggs. Currently 9426 have survived and by June they will be ready for the fry release into the Buck Creek. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map