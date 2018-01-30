A plastics industry lobby group has challenged the City of Victoria in court over its upcoming ban on the provisional of single-use plastic bags by merchants. iStock photo

Group threatens legal action over Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans

With about five months to go before Victoria’s ban on single use plastic bags comes into effect, an industry organization has launched a petition against the City in B.C. Supreme Court looking to overturn the bylaw, which was approved in December.

The Canadian Plastic Bag Association, which appears to be a subsection of the Toronto-based Canadian Plastics Industry Association, is challenging the legality of the ban on the basis of a lack of authority to enact such a ban. The CPBA claims the move will “significantly impact” its members who manufacture and supply bags for the Victoria market.

The City of Victoria acknowledges that last week it received a court petition from the CPBA challenging the validity of the Checkout Bag Regulation Bylaw. According to a spokesperson, the City’s legal staff continue to review the petition and plan to prepare a response.

RELATED: Plastic checkout bag ban to take effect in Victoria next summer

The bylaw, which will prevent businesses from providing free plastic bags, with certain exceptions, comes into effect July 1. Regulations outline fees to be charged for bags, 15 cents for a paper bag and $1 for a reusable bag.

The City of Victoria sent letters to neighbouring municipalities hoping to craft a multi-jurisdictional bylaw for plastic bags, but did not receive any concrete support for such a plan. Other municipalities are working on their own versions of a ban, while some, including Esquimalt, plan to watch Victoria to see how the enforcement goes and what the reaction is to the changes.

The Canadian Plastic Bag Association has worked to strike down bag ban bylaws across the country and was successful in prompting Toronto council to reverse that city’s ban in 2012. It continues to target cities that have already enacted bans, especially in Quebec.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Shaw offers severance packages to thousands of employees
Next story
B.C. grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

Just Posted

Digital mammography service open in Smithers

Successful advocacy to keep mammography service in Smithers celebrated.

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

Cullen apologizes over ‘offensive’ rule supporting women’s reproductive rights

“I apologize for the harm from my comments. I & the NDP are fiercely pro-choice.”

MMIW inquiry departures raise eyebrows

Cullen: Trudeau must intervene in “troubled” inquiry

Busy season for Houston ringette teams

Houston ringette teams have had a busy season so far and are… Continue reading

Digital mammography service open in Smithers

Successful advocacy to keep mammography service in Smithers celebrated.

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Prosecution service halts private case against Mount Polley dam failure

Former chief surprised her private prosecution has been stayed

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

Win pushes Team B.C. into fourth place at Scotties

Nanaimo rink comes up with a big win in Pool play in Penticton during Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Which MLA would step aside to make room for Dianne Watts?

B.C. Liberals arrayed against outsider who needs legislature seat

City of Fernie regains access to arena, investigation ongoing

Operational arena by next winter is the goal, says City

Most Read