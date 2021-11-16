Local residents are over-stocking at grocery stores in fear of shortages. (Eddie Huband photo/Houston Today)

Grocery stocks should be fine in Houston

Residents should not start hoarding in fear of food shortages

Amidst mass flooding and highway closures in Southern and Interior B.C., local residents are trying to get their hands on as many groceries they can, out of fear that shortages will come. Much of the produce in Houston is imported from Edmonton and Vancouver, which has scared people into thinking problems could arise with getting trucks to the area due to the floods.

According to a worker at Buy-Low foods in Houston though, there won’t be any issues providing food for customers. “Buy-Low Foods is well supported by its wholesale distribution partners and while we may experience some short delays, we are not expecting any significant disruption to supply of products our customers count on,” said a representative for the company.

In Burns Lake, Save On Foods also isn’t expecting any problems. According to a a Save On worker, a truck is expected to arrive tomorrow to re-stock groceries in the store, and customers shouldn’t worry about the possibility of the store running out of food.

Houston Today also spoke to a representative from the Wholesale Club in Burns Lake, who said that staff is working hard to prevent any issues. “We can still get our regular groceries. A lot of our frozen food, as well as fresh produce comes from Vancouver, so it’s hard to tell if there we’ll be any delays getting stock up here. We’re working as hard as we can to make sure that doesn’t happen, but it’s hard to tell at the moment.”

The representative went on to say that it’s important not to panic and over-stock in preparation for the worst, as doing so will only exacerbate the issue.

Just Posted

