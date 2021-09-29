Grizzly bear attack near Granisle

According to a post from the Conservation Office Service’s (COS) Facebook page, the COS predator attack team is responding to a man has been attacked by by a grizzly bear near Granisle on the morning of Sept. 29.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack.
Further details on the victim’s condition are unknown at this time, and an update will be provided by the COS when additional details are confirmed.
