Grizzly bear attack near Granisle

Victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear near Granisle. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

According to a post from the Conservation Office Service’s (COS) Facebook page, the COS predator attack team is responding to a man has been attacked by by a grizzly bear near Granisle on the morning of Sept. 29.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack.

Further details on the victim’s condition are unknown at this time, and an update will be provided by the COS when additional details are confirmed.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.