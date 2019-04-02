Greg Brown makes it three

The Smithers councillor joins Mayor Bachrach and Amanda Ramsay in the race to replace Cullen

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach has been joined in the race to become the federal NDP candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley by one of his own council members.

Greg Brown announced via Facebook yesterday that he is seeking the nomination saying he has been travelling throughout the riding over the past couple of weeks meeting with people in their homes and in coffee shops.

In the social media post, he appears to take a more-the-merrier attitude toward what is shaping up to be a crowded field to become Nathan Cullen’s successor.

“For those of us seeking the nomination, we have an opportunity to strive together in a way that raises the quality of all our efforts,” he said. And in doing so, we will offer the members of the federal NDP riding association the best candidate to represent the people of NWBC in the House of Commons.”

Brown is the third to officially enter the fray joining Bachrach and Amanda Ramsay from Terrace, but a number of others from around the riding are rumoured to be considering a bid.

“Greg is a good friend and someone for whom I have a lot of respect,” Bachrach said. “I wish him well in the nomination race.”

Brown is in his second term as a Smithers councillor having first been elected in 2014. Originally from Kitimat, he has been a Smithers resident for 15 years. His background is in geological engineering and he is a trained group facilitator.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP members, now numbering about 1,000, will elect their nominee at a meeting in Terrace May 25.

Nathan Cullen has served as MP for the riding since 2004.