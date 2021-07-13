Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Green party executives have moved to withhold funding from leader Annamie Paul’s campaign to win a seat in Toronto in a likely election later this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Green party executives have moved to withhold funding from leader Annamie Paul’s campaign to win a seat in Toronto in a likely election later this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Green party brass move to block funding for leader Annamie Paul’s riding campaign

Passing the motion would mean fewer dollars to put toward advertising, research and staff resources

Green party executives have moved to withhold funding from leader Annamie Paul’s campaign to win a downtown Toronto seat in a likely election later this year.

Four party sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters, say a motion was tabled at a federal council meeting on June 29 to hold back $250,000 previously earmarked for Paul’s campaign in Toronto Centre.

The motion has yet to pass and Douglas Tingey, president of the Green Party of Canada Fund, says the party remains committed to supporting Toronto Centre to the best of his understanding. He says specific details are confidential.

Paul, who does not have a seat in the House of Commons, came in second to Liberal Marci Ien in a byelection to replace former finance minister Bill Morneau in Toronto Centre last fall.

Passing the motion would mean fewer dollars to put toward advertising, research and staff resources.

The move to halt cash flow follows layoffs last week of about half of the Greens’ employees amid party infighting and divides that bubbled into public view when New Brunswick MP Jenica Atwin defected to the Liberals last month.

The party, its president and interim executive director did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

READ MORE: Green Leader Annamie Paul blasts ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ party execs who sought ouster

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Green Party

Previous story
Canada to aid Afghanistan after U.S. troop withdrawal next month, minister says
Next story
Surrey sawmill donating enough lumber to build 50 houses in Lytton

Just Posted

fire
Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

The fire was raging through 250 ha this morning and is now 120 ha. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Crews still working on the Bulkley Lake fire

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

An Emergency Support Service or ESS, has been set up at the reception centre in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake, at 111 Flogum St. for the Rose Lake evacuees. The <a href="https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/application/files/2016/2572/1838/20210707-Bulkley_Lake_WIldfire_EO1SOnilPWW_.pdf" target="_blank">evacuation order</a> is in effect for East of Bedore Rd. to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake not including Highway 16 (Hwy. 16) and CN rail line. Residents are urged to leave the area immediately and register with the ESS or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
ESS set up for the Rose Lake evacuees