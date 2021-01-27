Great skiing in Houston

The trails are in good shape at Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club. “There are many ski resorts struggling for snow this year so we are so grateful for what we have,” said club President Greg Yeomans. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
