Great showing from Houston Christian School girls volleyball

The Houston Christian Junior girls volleyball team won a zone championship banner this weekend. The junior girls travelled to Kitimat to play in the B zones and went undefeated. They ended up winning the gold in a two sets to one victory against Centennial Christian School from Terrace. The most valuable player for the girls was Kenadie Van der Woerd.(Submitted photos/Houston Today)

