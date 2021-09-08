gas station

Great progress being made new gas station in Houston

Construction of a new gas station across from the Tim Hortons in Houston has seen significant progress. The project began in the spring and was originally expected to be completed within six months according to Imperial Oil. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

