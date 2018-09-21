An unexpected sight south of Burns Lake

Cheslatta Carrier Nation (CCN) Chief Corrina Leween and Mike Robertson, CCN senior policy advisor, came across an unexpected sight this week while touring wildfire-affected areas south of Burns Lake.

From their helicopter they spotted a black bear eating another bear’s carcass on the north shore of Cheslatta Lake.

“We all thought they were dead and circled back to investigate,” described Robertson. “When the helicopter got closer, we discovered a huge black bear on top of a brown bear.”

“The big black bear got up and walked about 10 yards, quickly turned around and in a very aggressive and threatening manner started clicking his teeth,” he continued. “The bear took a step or two towards us, even though we were 100 feet high in a whirling helicopter.”

“It sent chills through my bones.”

Robertson said the bear ran away when the helicopter circled the area again, but that it eventually went back to his meal.

“None of us have ever heard of a bear killing and eating another bear,” he added. “You can see they must have had quite a fight as the shoreline gravel around the carcass is stirred up and bloody.”

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service was asked for a comment, but has not yet responded.

More to come.

