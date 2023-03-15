Grants help propel Granisle dock replacement

Village marina a key local and tourist recreational amenity

Granisle marina on Babine Lake. (File photo)

A $250,300 grant from the Prince George-based Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) is helping the Village of Granisle continue its active plan to replace its marina.

The marina is not only a key local recreational amenity but is part of the village’s package to attract tourists and others.

Wooden floating pontoon floats have long past their anticipated life expectancy, prompting the village to apply for grants for a replacement.

This NDIT grant is on top of $375,000 announced by the federal government in February to help the village with its marina replacement.

“The NDIT funding will cover the cost of the remaining dock replacement, which was not covered with the federal funding, along with the pilings,” said Village of Granisle mayor Linda McGuire.

“With the funds secured thus far for our marina upgrades we hope to commence the dock upgrades in 2023,” she said.

Equally as important as replacing the dock is replacing the marina’s breakwater which protects the dock.

“We are currently awaiting additional funds to address the piling and breakwater replacement,” said McGuire.

A federal press release announcing the $375,000 for the project said new facilities are expected to increase tourist traffic by a minimum of 15 per cent.

