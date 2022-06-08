Grant to aid in search and rescue truck purchase

A provincial gaming grant is going to help Houston Search and Rescue purchase a suitable truck. (File photo)

Volunteers now use their own vehicles

Houston Search and Rescue is getting a grant from the provincial gaming program to help it buy a new truck.

The $28,814 grant was announced May 25, one of nine northern grants amounting to $429,369 for various non-profit groups.

“Currently volunteers are often using personal vehicles for search and rescue tasks which are not up to the standards for accessing remote search areas,” a provincial release indicated.

“This will also improve response time as the truck can be fully prepped and ready to go, unlike personal vehicles.”

Houston Search and Rescue president Andy Muma said the group of 30 volunteers responds to rescue needs throughout the northwest.

“This rescue truck will provide much-needed capacity to carry emergency equipment and volunteers to these events.”

The northern grants were among 51 amounting to $3.8 million provided to groups across the province.

The northern grants include:

* a renovated space at the Terrace Art Association’s gallery in the basement of the Terrace Public Library building so that people will have more room to physically distance, attend meetings and workshops;

* a new water tank, air-conditioning unit, flooring and new furnaces for Prince George Alano Society’s building that serves as a support space for people in recovery; and

* a modernized elevator for improved accessibility so that more people can access the services at the Quesnel and District Child Development Centre Association.