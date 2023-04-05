Grant lifts up flying club program for work at the airport

Houston Flying Club members can now embark on a series of improvements at the airport thanks to a just-received $75,000 federal grant from a program aimed at rural facility enhancements.

First on the list are improvements to the main terminal building and a work-bee was held April 1 to assess exactly what needs to be done.

“This is something we can get started on right away — we have to wait for the snow to melt and the grounds to dry up before any dirt work can begin,” said club president Ken Stoelwinder.

“The objectives we were focusing on with this grant proposal were geared toward runway, property and facility improvements, moving the Houston airport forward to becoming a valuable asset for emergency preparedness (fire fighting, search and rescue and medevac, etc.) to Houston and the surrounding communities,” Stoelwinder said in outlining a full picture of work to come.

The outdoor work will clear small trees from the runway sides and from the approaches on both ends of the runway.

Canadian aviation regulations outline how close obstacles can be to the runway and its approaches and the growth there now does not meet those regulations.

“We still have hopes for a flight school here in the near future, and the improvements to the terminal building will make it that much more attractive and usable for conducting training and ground school,” said Stoelwinder in further explaining the club’s vision.

“Ultimately, though, our big push for that will come with getting aviation fuels for sale on site.”

The club last year received a $1,700 grant from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union to set up an internet system and weather cam and new signage.

Two other applications have been made to the Dungate Community Forest and to the Federated Cooperations Ltd. for financial assistance to further club plans.

Despite a full work schedule for the club and its members this year, Stoelwinder said there will still be time for social events.

“We are also hoping to make time for some fun this summer with a couple social events such as a fly-in pancake breakfast. Dates will be announced once we have the work scheduling figured out, as that will affect airside operations,” he said.

Located 12km west of Houston, the airport is owned by the District of Houston.

Mug bog events and drag races also take part at the airport.