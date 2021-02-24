Grant given for new flooring at the Legion

Royal Canadian Legion in Houston The Royal Canadian Legion building in Houston is getting new flooring. (File photo)

Will also improve safety at the facility

A grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust is providing new flooring for Branch 249 of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Legion officials applied for the grant last fall with the District of Houston council adding a resolution in support of the application.

Through a program called Community Places, the Northern Development Initiative Trust will provide up to 70 per cent of the cost of improvements to community facilities.

Legion executive secretary Joanne Woodbeck said the Legion was thrilled to receive the grant.

“We are making arrangements with a contractor to start the project in the beginning of March, with the expectation of being completed by April 30, 2021,” she said last week.

Part of the project planning involves working around the operations of the Legion’s lounge.

The commercial grade laminate flooring will replace old carpeting that’s been troublesome to negotiate for people in wheelchairs, walkers and scooters.

There were also sections of carpet removed during recent washroom renovations and that’s become a possible tripping hazard.

Laminate will also be easier to maintain and clean compared to carpet.