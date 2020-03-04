A grant application being submitted by the District of Houston would help ease the costs of replacing sidewalks as part of its downtown improvement project. (Houston Today photo)

Grant could ease downtown project cost

Would help finance pedestrian-friendly aspects

The District of Houston is applying for a grant that would help ease its own costs of improving the downtown core.

And that would come from a provincial active transportation program through sharing the costs of sidewalks, bicycling paths and other means to encourage people to get out and walk or cycle.

“The District’s Phase I Downtown Revitalization Project includes the implementation of wide, smooth, accessible sidewalks, benches, lighting, pedestrian wayfinding signage, curb ramps and crosswalks. These types of upgrades promote accessibility and active transportation methods,” noted District executive assistant Holly Brown in a background document for council.

The province offers to share costs of up to $500,000 per project and its taken into account the needs of helping municipalities of less than 15,000 people by kicking in up to 70 per cent.

Urban Systems, the engineering and design firm which is overseeing the downtown improvement project, has analyzed the project’s components, estimating sidewalks, curbs, crosswalks, etc. will cost $363,000.

“Therefore, the District could be eligible for the maximum funding amount of $254,100,” said Brown of the possible cost-sharing breakdown.

Urban Systems also provided a letter of support for the District’s grant application.

“By making it easier for cyclists and pedestrians to connect to downtown and by making it easier for those people while downtown, the expectation is that business will benefit,” it said in the letter.

“Through this project, the District is acting on community plans to improve active transportation for its residents and visitors,” Urban Systems added.

“It is an exciting opportunity to implement active transportation best practices to promote a community that fosters safety, connectivity, and accessibility for all people, no matter of age or ability.”

District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck cited a key financial advantage to the District.

“If successful, the funds will offset the amounts required from the Water and Sewer Capital Reserves for this project,” he said.

Aside from surface beautification and District physical asset improvements, the project will also replace aging subsurface utility infrastructure.

A work plan foresees construction beginning this spring and the District is now in the process of looking for a qualified contractor.

