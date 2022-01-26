Grant aids in purchase of Legion shuttle van

The Houston branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is buying a van to replace the one (above) it put into service in 2016. (Royal Canadian Legion Houston branch/Houston Today)

A new passenger van carrying veterans, seniors and others to where they need to go will soon be taking to the streets of Houston thanks to a provincial gaming grant.

The $28,153 grant, announced last week for Branch 249 of the Royal Canadian Legion, makes up approximately half of the money needed to replace the van now being used that was purchased second hand when the service began in 2016.

Veterans and seniors ride at no charge while others are charged a modest fee.

The van has proved popular and its use has increased following the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

But wear and tear on the vehicle prompted the branch to start looking for money in December 2020 to buy a replacement and the provincial gaming branch was among the first places to receive an application for a grant.

The provincial gaming branch provisions are such that it can provide up to half of the cost of an asset.

In this circumstance, $10,000 from Coastal GasLink and other monies from businesses who in turn will be able to place their logos on the vehicle make up the other half of the approximately $58,000 purchase price.

“We are very excited as this will be a vehicle that will require less maintenance for a while,” said Joanne Woodbeck who handles adminstrative matters for the branch.

The branch has also received the second half of a $5,400 grant approved by the District of Houston council just over a year ago that has helped with van expenses.

Second half payment was contingent upon the branch submitting a report, which was accepted by council at its Jan. 18 meeting, of how the money was spent.

“On an average, we have been providing over 110 rides for seniors every month. This included rides for medical appointment, prescription pickups, banking and groceries,” branch president Don Woodbeck wrote in detailing how the money was used.

Since the pandemic, the van’s driver has also been picking up and delivering prescriptions for seniors at no charge and provided the same service to some low income families when they could not leave their residences.

And since last March, the shuttle has been delivering meals twice a week to seniors through the Better at Home program which supports ways so that seniors can stay at home.

“We are still providing designated driving for our customers and out-of-town medical trips for everyone in the community for a fee,” Woodbeck said.

The money comes from a $100,000 allocation to help local groups and others with pandemic-related expenses set aside by the District of Houston council in 2020.

And it was part of a larger grant the District received from the provincial government for pandemic-related costs.

Earlier this month the branch was successful in making another application to the District of Houston under the same $100,000 allocation. This time it was for $5,000 to help buy tables and chairs for the branch’s lounge that can more easily and effectively provide for social distancing and sanitization.