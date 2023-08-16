The Avalon Park playground (above) is one of four in Houston to feature new playground equipment being installed by District of Houston workers. All of the equipment will spin around. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

The Avalon Park playground (above) is one of four in Houston to feature new playground equipment being installed by District of Houston workers. All of the equipment will spin around. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Grant aids in playground equipment replacement

Four parks getting modern playground amenities

Municipal crews late last week were putting the finishing touches on a widespread installation of new playground at local parks.

Avalon Park, Northside Park, Hagman Park and Ruiter Heights each received up-to-date sets of equipment to modernize recreational amenities.

All of the parks are getting spicas, a rotation device in which a child stands on a platform and holds on to a curved pole. Leaning in increases spinning speed and leaning out decreases the speed.

Spinner bowls are also on the list for each park. This is a large bowl set close to the ground permitting children to rotate at their own speed.

Only Hagman Park is getting a supernova, a large ring on which children can spin around while seated, standing or lying by themselves or with others.

The equipment cost $70,000 which came from the Northern Capital and Planning Grant provided by the province to the District in 2019 and 2020.

“The installation and landscaping that is taking place currently is funded through our Recreation Facilities Reserve Fund,” added District of Houston leisure services director Cassie Henrickson.

“Council has also approved $25,000 per year to be allocated back into our reserves for future upgrades so that larger pieces can be purchased at one time.”

The playground purchase made possible by the Northern Capital and Planning Grant is just one example of what the District has been able to accomplish that might not have been possible otherwise.

Other monies from the grant have supplemented public works budgets affected either because of the COVID-19 pandemic or the inflationary rise since then.

Local governments across the northwest also continue to lobby the provincial government for an annual and reliable source of revenue to help finance their operations.

