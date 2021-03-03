Granisle’s curling rink to receive a facelift

The village is hoping for a start date in early April with completion as soon as possible. (Granisle Village website photo/Houston Today)

The village of Granisle is getting a provincial grant to help upgrade its curling rink.

The village had applied for the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program’s (CERIP) Community Economic Resilience stream and have received the full amount of $362,148 for which they applied.

According to Mayor Linda Mcguire, the updates for the curling rink, which is the most used recreational facility in the community, have been long overdue.

McGuire also said that the next step would be to organize a tender package. The village is hoping for a start date in early April with completion as soon as possible, barring no issues with supply of materials.

”This will bring us one step closer to community long term sustainability with our infrastructure,” she said.

The money comes from $30 million being given out by the province to counter any economic downfall from the COVID-19 pandemic to 63 small-scale public-use infrastructure projects throughout B.C.

Of the 63 projects, a few in the north are from Burns Lake, Fort St. John, Fraser Lake, Smithers and Terrace.

In Burns Lake, the Lakes District Film Appreciation Society is getting $309,000 to update the Beacon Theatre. Fort St. John will be getting $994,500 for the Kin Park Improvements Phase 1, Fraser Lake will be getting $1 million towards upgrading the Fraser Lake Community Hall from the local curling rink into a year-round community hall and gathering place, Smithers will be getting $980,000 for the Arena Ice Plants Consolidation and Heat Recovery’s phase 1 upgrades and Terrace will be getting $921,352 towards its LakeIse Gateway Connection Project.