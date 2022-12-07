Dec. 9 is this year’s Cram the Cruiser event in Granisle and both the RCMP and the Granisle Lions Club are anticipating a generous response from village residents. This photo above from the 2021 event is of Sgt. Mark Smaill of the Houston RCMP detachment, which is also responsible for Granisle, Granisle Lions club member Karen Barber and Paul Batley, the victims services coordinator who works out of the Houston RCMP detachment. (Photo provided courtesy Karen Barber)

Granisle’s Cram the Cruiser takes place Dec. 9

This is the eighth year for the event in the village

Members of the Granisle Lions Club are once more joining with the RCMP for the annual Cram the Cruiser event.

As the name suggests, the idea is to fill a RCMP patrol vehicle with non-perishable food items to overflowing for distribution this Christmas season.

Similar events now take place routinely among a variety of police forces across the country and down into the United States.

This year’s Cram the Cruiser takes place Friday, Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the village office in Granisle.

It’ll be the eighth year the Granisle Lions have worked with the RCMP in collecting both food items and cash donations with the latter being used to purchase gift cards.

Karen Barber, a Lions Club member and a Village of Granisle councillor, says club members are aware of local residents who need assistance but also reach out to other organizations to supplement that list.

“We can anticipate anywhere from 20 to 28 families,” she said in comparing this year to previous Cram the Cruisers.

“I would imagine this year compared to last year there’ll be some additions because of inflation,” Barber added in commenting on the rising price of food.

In a repeat of previous Cram the Cruiser events in Granisle, the Village of Granisle council has approved a monetary donation for the purchase either of food items or supplementary gift cards.

Barber said cash donations are used so that each recipient receives the same basic collection of non-perishable food items.

Gift cards are purchased with any cash that is left over so people can buy fresh food or food that’s traditional to them or which makes them feel the most comfortable.

“The village has always responded well,” Barber said of past Cram the Cruisers.

