Last month, on the occasion of Earth Day, the entire community of Granisle was cleaned up by eight groups which included Granisle Mayor and Council, Babine Elementary Secondary School students and staff, Granisle Fire Department, Granisle Better at Home, BCEHS Community Paramedic Tyree Parkin, and three community members namely Chuck Gallagher, Laura Dunbar, and Shirley Plugboer. (Jessie Zhu photo/Houston Today)