Granisle’s 50 years anniversary celebration postponed

The celebrations are now set to be held in 2022

Granisle’s anniversary celebration on completing 50 years in 2021 has been postponed by a year.

The village of Granisle has turned 50 this year and community members were hoping to celebrate the landmark moment. However, in a recent council meeting, the village has decided to postpone the celebrations by a year.

“The decision to delay or postpone is based on the current Provincial Health Officer (PHO) orders on gathering limits. A celebration of this anticipated size takes weeks or months to plan. The PHO is already recommending smaller celebrations for this summer,” said Linda McGuire, the mayor for the village of Granisle.

The village first posted this news on its website.

“At our Council meeting this week, we had a discussion regarding Granisle’s 50th anniversary celebration. With the current Provincial Legislation along with the Public Health Orders in place it is felt we have no choice but to delay our anticipated celebrations until the summer of 2022.

This was a difficult decision to make. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Granisle to celebrate our 50th birthday in 2022 when we are able to gather safely. We will continue to post updates as they become available.”

2021 would mark the 50th year since the incorporation of the Village of Granisle. The Granisle Public Library had also started working on a historical digitization project last year, to celebrate the history of the village. The project is being undertaken to celebrate the history and journey of the community from being a small mining town to a retirement town and now a tourist destination, all in its 50 plus years of existence.

“This is a huge milestone for Granisle to reach 50 years. The community was built around the mines operating for 25 years. For us to reach 50 years and still be a vibrant community is a true testimonial to the strength and resilience of our residents,” said Mcguire, urging the community to “Be patient, we will have a celebration. It is simply delayed.”

ALSO READ: Granisle Public Library Digitization Project to record village history

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.