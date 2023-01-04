Granisle residents step up for Cram the Cruiser

Granisle residents turned out Dec. 9 for the community’s annual Cram the Cruiser event to assist those in need with food for the Christmas period. It was hosted by the RCMP and the Granisle Lions club. From the left, BC Ambulance paramedic Meghan Berg, Granisle mayor Linda McGuire, Houston RCMP Constable Hank Lee and Lion Karen Barber. (Paul Batley photo)

Granisle residents turned out Dec. 9 to help Cram the Cruiser, an annual event collecting food and donations sponsored by the RCMP and Granisle Lions.

Enough non-perishable food items were collected to assist 24 people with meals for the Christmas season, said Lions member Karen Barber.

Supplementary gift cards will add to the non-perishable donations, she added.

“This way people can buy fruits, vegetables — fresh food,” Barber continued.

Barber said the donations of food and money were particularly appreciated this year because of the impact inflation is having on everyday life and necessities.

“If not hurting, we know people are conserving,” she continued. “So having the community step up is huge, just huge.”

In following an annual tradition, the Village of Granisle council voted to bolster Cram the Cruiser with a donation of $714.