Village of Granisle residents turned out once again to support the 2021 version of Cram the Cruiser. From the left, Sgt. Mark Smaill of the Houston RCMP detachment, also responsible for Granisle, Granisle Lions club member and Village of Granisle councillor Karen Barber and Paul Batley, the victims services coordinator who works out of the Houston RCMP detachment. (Photo provided courtesy Karen Barber)

Village of Granisle residents turned out once again to support the 2021 version of Cram the Cruiser. From the left, Sgt. Mark Smaill of the Houston RCMP detachment, also responsible for Granisle, Granisle Lions club member and Village of Granisle councillor Karen Barber and Paul Batley, the victims services coordinator who works out of the Houston RCMP detachment. (Photo provided courtesy Karen Barber)

Granisle residents crammed the cruiser on Dec. 10

Village of Granisle contributed to the annual event

Granisle residents turned out Dec. 10 for the annual Cram the Cruiser event in which food and gift cards purchased through donations are collected and distributed to those less fortunate.

The annual event is hosted by the RCMP with its community partner being the Granisle Lions Club.

This year the Village of Granisle increased its traditional $600 donation by $100 to $700 to reflect the increased cost of food, said Lions club member Karen Barber who is also a village councillor.

“The $1,125 that was collected will be used to buy gift cards and more groceries,” she added.

On average, the Lions club distributes about two boxes of food and a gift card each to between 20 and 25 residences.

The proceeds from this year’s Cram the Cruiser were distributed last week.

“The village residents did an excellent job at showing their support,” said Barber of this year’s event which is the eighth annual Cram the Cruiser.

Previous story
Church won’t be returning to in-person services
Next story
Trudeau to give COVID-19 update as provinces reinstate public health measures

Just Posted

Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a Wet’suwet’en group opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, released this photo with a statement in which they claim to have reoccupied the pipeline site near Houston from where they were ousted last month by the RCMP. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)
Pipeline opposition group reoccupies Houston worksite a month after police action

santa
Santa sighting in Houston

Houston trustee Les Kearns is returning as vice chair of the Bulkley Valley School District 54 board and Jennifer Williams, also a Houston trustee, is returning as chair. (File photo)
Houston school trustees named to top board positions

covid
School absentee rate settles down