Granisle residents crammed the cruiser on Dec. 10

Granisle residents turned out Dec. 10 for the annual Cram the Cruiser event in which food and gift cards purchased through donations are collected and distributed to those less fortunate.

The annual event is hosted by the RCMP with its community partner being the Granisle Lions Club.

This year the Village of Granisle increased its traditional $600 donation by $100 to $700 to reflect the increased cost of food, said Lions club member Karen Barber who is also a village councillor.

“The $1,125 that was collected will be used to buy gift cards and more groceries,” she added.

On average, the Lions club distributes about two boxes of food and a gift card each to between 20 and 25 residences.

The proceeds from this year’s Cram the Cruiser were distributed last week.

“The village residents did an excellent job at showing their support,” said Barber of this year’s event which is the eighth annual Cram the Cruiser.