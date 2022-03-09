Granisle population on growth track

Affordable housing part of Village of Granisle’s strategy to attract new residents. (Village of Granisle photo)

Granisle’s marketing of itself as an affordable and desirable place to live is paying off, says Village of Granisle mayor Linda McGuire.

That’s on the basis of Statistics Canada’s 2021 census figures just released which pegged the village’s population at 337, a jump over the 303 of 2016.

The population in 2011 mirrored that of 2016 at 303 people and was a significant drop from 2006’s count of 364 people.

“We are extremely excited to see an increase in our population,” said McGuire.

“Our community vision has been to promote and market Granisle as affordable, while maintaining service delivery levels our residents expect.”

McGuire said Granisle’s location on Babine Lake continues to be a draw for visitors who then decide to make the village their home.

Just recently the village commissioned a land use study and a housing needs study, both aimed at what kind of development is possible and what kind of housing is needed.

The housing needs study resulted in the local seniors housing society being successful with a grant application leading to what McGuire expects is a construction start in 2023.

The village continues to advocate for high speed internet which is considered a key part of any list of amenities potential newcomers look for in deciding where they should live.

And a major ‘ask’ from the village council is for a share of regional resource revenues now flowing to the province.

It’s doing that in concert with other northwestern B.C. local governments through the Northwest B.C. Resource Benefits Alliance.

Granisle began to reinvent itself as a retirement and recreation community offering affordable housing in the early 1990s after the closure of two nearby copper mines.