Granisle Memorial Park gets Christmas-ready

Granisle Memorial Park is now decked with Christmas lights. The Granisle Lions Club organizes the Light up the Park event every year. Usually there is a little ceremony and hot chocolate, however, due to COVID-19 this year, the gathering was cancelled and just the lights were lit up at dusk on Dec. 12. (Jessie Zhu photo/Houston Today)
