Granisle mayor encourages people to vote

Village historically has high voter turnout

Village of Granisle on Babine Lake

Granisle may be one of the smaller municipalities in B.C. but it has a voter turnout for local elections that historically has exceeded the provincial average.

And Granisle mayor is encouraging voters to once again take part in the 2022 municipal elections.

“Voters are encouraged to take the time to become involved in our democratic process by voting in our upcoming municipal elections,” said McGuire last week.

“Voters will have options to vote in either the advance polls or on Election Day, October 15th. Each and every vote is important,” she said.

McGuire, who is being returned to office by acclamation, made the comment last week while attending the Union of BC Municipalities annual convention in Whistler.

Going back to 2008, there was a turnout of 60.9 per cent when nine people ran for the four council elections and there was an election for mayor.

The voting percentage was much better than the provincial average of 29 per cent for that election year.

In terms of numbers, the percentage turnout for Granisle worked out to 182 people casting ballots and 117 who did not.

Three of the nine candidates were women and one of the three was elected.

Data supplied by civicnet indicates that none of the nine candidates or two of the mayoral candidates were incumbents.

Granisle’s habit of high voter turnout continued in 2011 when voter turnout was 75 per cent, once again far higher than the provincial average of 30.6 per cent.

When it came to voter numbers, 202 people turned out to vote and 68 did not, based on the voters list.

There was also a mayoral election and seven candidates for the four council positions.

Of the seven candidates, four were on the existing council and of those four incumbents, two were re-elected.

There was no need for any local civic election in 2014 because the mayor and four incumbents were returned by acclamation.

Voting returned for the Village of Granisle council in 2018 when there were six candidates for the four council position. Linda McGuire was returned as mayor by acclamation.

Of those six candidates, three were incumbents and of those three, two were returned to office.

Even without a mayoral race, voter turnout was 57 per cent and once again, higher than the provincial average of 36 per cent.

In that 2018 election, 160 people out of 283 eligible voters turned out at the polls.

And in this 2022 election, there are five candidates for the four council positions. All four existing councillors — Karen Barber, Kathy Bedard, Marilyn Berglund and Calvin Thompson are running again and are joined by newcomer Heather Dedio.

The ratio of female to male candidates is far greater than the provincial average.

While Oct. 15 is general voting day, there is an advance poll and that date is Oct. 5.

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie involved in caught-on-camera 2020 arrest takes stand in assault trial
Next story
PODCAST: A chat with longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

Just Posted

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Canfor is temporarily closing its B.C. mills as of Sept. 26, 2022 and that affects Houston workers. (File photo)
Canfor to close its B.C. mills for two weeks

We Care group from Granisle. Mae Vinneau and Brian Hewitt are bringing in yet another load of cans and bottles for recycling. Brian says this is the biggest load to date and is very thankful for all that the community has donated. All proceeds go towards BC Sick Kids Hospital. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) 
Hard working volunteers from Granisle

SMP 49 anniversary celebration
Sullivan Motor Products in Houston celebrates 49 years