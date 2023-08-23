Still waters of Babine Lake showcase the Village of Granisle’s modernized marina. (Village of Granisle photo/Houston Today)

Granisle marina modernization finished

Project cost approximately $1.7 million

Granisle’s new marina is now open, replacing docks and infrastructure that had long lived past their useful life.

“Our Granisle marina was 30-plus years old and in major need of an upgrade. Our community was successful in securing grant funding through both the federal tourism relief program and the federal rural economic diversification and infrastructure program,” explained Village of Granisle mayor Linda Maguire of the long-stand wish to modernize the facility.

The entire project was approximately $1.7 million boosted by federal grants becoming available in 2022 and early 2023 adding to $375,000 from several provincial programs made available to the village.

Maguire said the availability of the federal grants allowed the village to undertake the project all at once instead of staging it over several years.

“This new project now gives our community one more exciting and positive addition towards economic development and one more check box of our long-term vision and sustainability for Granisle,” Maguire said.

She said the project, including lighting and finishing touches, went very well with July 23 being a first official day for moorage and usage.

While the basic footprint has remained the same, the number of moorage spots increased from 90 to 110.

The project involved new docks, new piling and a new breakwater.

The marina is managed for the Village of Granisle by the Granisle Power Boat Club and it is adding to the modernization of the facility by working on a website where users will have the ability to log in, choose short term moorage slots and make payments.

The marina is also one of only two freshwater marinas between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

