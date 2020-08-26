Bill’s restaurant and the village’s Seniors Society would alternate on Mondays to provide the lunches. (Pixabay photo/Houston Today)

Granisle launches Monday Lunch program for the vulnerable

Program to last until March 2021

The Village of Granisle has launched a Monday Lunch Program to serve a health meal to the vulnerable in the society after receiving funding from the Government of Canada.

The village received a $15,000 funding through the government’s $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund for a lunch program that would last through March 31, 2021.

”We initially had requested $19,200, however, it was slightly decreased due to the volume of grant applications they received. It only covers food costs and a minimal amount for the delivery service,” said Linda McGuire, the mayor of Granisle.

The funding was supposed to be disbursed through three national-level intermediary organizations, United Way Centraide Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and Community Foundations of Canada. Applicants received the funding either through these three national-level organizations directly, or through their local entities.

Granisle received the funding through United Way of Northern B.C. under the Covid-19 relief fund, to provide healthy meals and ensure social inclusion to the most vulnerable in the community. Community members who are either low income, unemployed and/or disabled are eligible to receive Monday lunches for free through this.

Bill’s restaurant and the village’s Seniors Society would alternate on Mondays to provide the lunches.

Monday was chosen for the ease of delivery of these lunches as Granisle’s transit driver would be making these deliveries. The village’s Transit system operates to Burns Lake on Tuesday, Houston on Wednesday and Smithers on Thursdays. This service is facilitated through the village’s Better at home program.

The first Monday Lunch delivery was on Aug. 24.

”They will be receiving a healthy weekly lunch contributing to general health and wellness,” said McGuire, adding that although the number of meals going out for the week was hovering around 15, those numbers could vary. “Those wishing to have a lunch must call in and request it.”

To register for a Monday lunch, call Wendy at 250-697-2251.

