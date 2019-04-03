Granisle Emergency Support Services team

Jessie Zhu, Emergency Support Services (ESS) Director for Granisle, visited the Granisle volunteer fire department meeting on March 19, 2019 to promote the role of ESS after a disaster as well as to explain the call out procedure for the activation ESS response volunteers. (Josee Bonhomme photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us