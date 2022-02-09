Granisle, CUPE begin contract talks

Talks are now underway between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Village of Granisle for a first-ever contract for the eight workers employed by the village.

Village workers became members of CUPE late last summer following a Labour Relations Board-conducted vote in July 2021.

They’ve become a sub unit within CUPE Local 2086, the local that represents approximately 20 District of Houston unionized workers. The sub unit will be numbered 2086-1.

The Village of Granisle workers included the water/wastewater operator; machine operator; one casual worker who assists with parks, equipment, and vacation relief; two information centre workers; gardener, front office staff and bus driver, indicated CUPE at the time the employees voted in favour of joining the union.

“We are confident once the process begins, both parties will strive to reach a respectful and workable agreement for the benefit and betterment of our community,” said Village of Granisle chief administrative officer Sharon Smith.

Bargaining positions are not generally released going into contract negotiations but, generally, CUPE will be looking at wage rates, benefits, seniority provisions, job description definitions, vacation and holidays, hours of work, protection from discrimination and harassment, overtime premiums, job protection, layoffs, and the right to union representation.

For example, CUPE Local 2086’s latest contract with the District of Houston covers the period from January 2020 to Dec. 2023 with raises of either 1 per cent or .75 per cent taking place at six month intervals.

As of July 1, 2021 the hourly starting rate for a casual clerk is $20.97 an hour, a working foreman’s rate is $35.33 an hour and a position known as a municipal service worker II, after one year of employment, is posted at $31.83 an hour.

The Houston CUPE local represents approximately 20 full-time and part-time municipal workers in the District of Houston including office workers, parks and recreation workers from the arena and leisure facility, equipment operators, mechanics, and workers at the water and wastewater plant.