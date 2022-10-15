Granisle council seat chosen by a draw

Two candidates were tied in bid for election

Voters have made their choices in both Houston and Granisle.

It took a draw of two names tonight to decide who would be the fourth place finisher in municipal elections and so claim the last seat of the four seats on the Village of Granisle counci.

Incumbent Kathy Bedard and newcomer Heather Dedio were tied at 64 votes each when ballots were counted as to who would sit on the village council for the next four years.

Under voting regulations, a recount was held but the same result was reached at 64 votes each.

And under those same regulations their two names were placed in a container and a draw made, with Dedio’s name being chosen.

As for the other three seats on council, incumbent Karen Barber was returned by coming in first of the five candidates for the four-member council.

Barber took 89 votes but Marilyn Berglund, another incumbent, was just one vote behind with 88 ballots.

Calvin Thompson, another incumbent, placed third with 67 votes.

There was no mayor’s race in Granisle as Linda McGuire was unopposed in seeking another term.

Of 303 potential voters, 108 people turned out to the polls.