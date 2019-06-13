Granisle celebrates its emergency services crews

Community members came out on June 2 to support the Granisle Emergency Services Day held at Copperview Park. Seven agencies participated, including RCMP detachments from Houston, Burns Lake and Smithers; BC Ambulance Granisle Station; Granisle Volunteer Fire Department; Granisle Community Paramedic; Granisle Emergency Support Services; Regional District Protective Services; and BC Wildfire Services. It was a chance for the community to meet first responders and emergency service providers and learn more about their jobs. Attendees took up the chance to drop Fire Department volunteers in the dunk tank, by throwing a ball at a lever that dropped volunteers on a seat into a tank of water. Last but not least, a 22-year old macaw delighted the crowd during the sunny afternoon. The event was organized by Morris Michayluk and Jessie Zhu. For more information on Granisle’s safety programs, call (250) 697-6220, or visit the Village of Granisle’s website at granisle.ca. The Granisle ESS Facebook page is found at https://www.facebook.com/GranisleESS/ (Josée Bonhomme photos)

Morris Michayluk (L) and Jessie Zhu (R) organized the Granisle Emergency Services Day, held at Copperview Park on June 2.

Ambulance staff member Megan Berg (L) prepares for possible dunking, as her partner Rena Shepherd (R) aims the ball.

Staff from the Northwest Fire Centre’s FireSmart awareness team man their booth at the Granisle Emergency Services Day on June 2. (Josée Bonhomme photo)

 

Most Read