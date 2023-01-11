Grand display of fireworks in Houston

Over 25 years ago Henry Reitsma’s and his wife travelled to Beijing, China. On their visit they watched a fireworks display in Tiananmen Square. This spectacular display was the inspiration for the annual fireworks that Henry and his family do every year on his property just west of Houston at Gushwa Cresent. The Reitsmas buy fireworks locally and this year was his biggest investment to date with a lighting of 110 explosions. The show started at 8 p.m. on New Years Eve, making it a family friendly event. They welcomed over 100 people this year from Smithers to Burns Lake. Henry does not advertise or send out invitation – it’s all word of mouth and people return each year. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)