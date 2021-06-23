Grads build community at Houston Christian School

This year’s Houston Christian School grad class organized an afternoon of volleyball June 11 as a way of giving back to the school and to build the idea of community within the senior grades. Teachers were also involved. The grads purchased prizes with money they had earned for grad activity expenses. Glow sticks provided the illumination for an entrance dance and activities included a slam dunk contest. (Karilyn Vanderwoerd photo/Houston Today)
