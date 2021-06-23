ppp

Grads build community at Houston Christian School

This year’s Houston Christian School grad class organized an afternoon of volleyball June 11 as a way of giving back to the school and to build the idea of community within the senior grades. Teachers were also involved. The grads purchased prizes with money they had earned for grad activity expenses. Glow sticks provided the illumination for an entrance dance and activities included a slam dunk contest. (Karilyn Vanderwoerd photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice

Just Posted

File photo
Group wants to use park for family event

Butler Ave. is due for some upgrades thanks to a $100,000 boost in its road repairs budget, money that comes from Dungate Community Forest profits. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Council locks in community forest profits spending

Van, two quads and other items stolen from the Silver Queen mine near Houston, B.C. (Contributed)
Theft worth thousands reported at mine near Houston

RCMp file photo
Houston crime rate has not increased, said Houston detachment commander