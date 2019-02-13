Got Milk? B.C. mom answers love-inspired call for breastmilk

Breastmilk provides needed antibodies for babies to fight infections

When Natasha Brenko had her son seven months ago, she quickly learned that breastfeeding was going to be a challenge.

What the Kelowna woman didn’t know, however, was that the solution she found for a short-term problem could one day bring relief to other mothers in worse circumstances.

“When my second son was born he had a tongue tie, and I had to exclusively pump and feed,” she said.

In the first two to three months of pumping, Brenko had produced enough milk to ensure her son was well nourished and then some.

She had an extra 13 litres of breast milk that were immediately packed up and put in her freezer.

In the months that followed Brenko’s son’s tongue-tie was fixed and he was able to breastfeed. She realized that he’s more than able to get the milk he needs to flourish, but there was no way she was going to get rid of her stockpile of “liquid gold.”

View this post on Instagram

Peaches has arrived! On Tuesday, February 12th, at 6pm, we welcomed Bianca Bloom (Peaches) Holmes to the world. She came out with a scream that changed everything and took to mammas boob immediately. – Paola was absolutely amazing, and I am awestruck with the love, passion, strength and calm she showed. – Gratitude doesn’t approach what I’m feeling for the fact that everyone is safe and for all of the kind help we received. A huge thank you to Paola’s mamma Martina who was a rock, our doula Raman who was so wise and so funny, our midwives Laura and Michelle who kept things on track and kept everyone safe, and the team at Women’s Hospital who were so kind and professional. Finally I am so grateful and proud of the Canadian medical system. I truly wish that women and families around the world can receive the same level of support we did. We are blessed. – We love you all, but we will be going offline for a bit while we take time to bond as a family. ❤️

A post shared by Ryan Holmes (@invoker) on

So she reached out to the provincial milk bank, which is at B.C. Women’s Hospital. It’s the only milk bank in the province and provides donor milk to the sickest babies in B.C. across NICUs.

It is also always in need of donations.

READ ALSO: BREAST MILK DRIVE IN THE OKANAGAN

“Many moms who deliver preterm babies do not produce milk right away or have enough, studies have shown that breastmilk provides needed antibodies for babies to fight infections which is critical for preemies,” said a representative from BC Women’s.

To get women in a donating frame of mind they sent out a call to action that tied in to the day of love.

”We were thinking for Valentine’s Day, it would be a good opportunity to remind moms to give something close to the heart: mother’s milk (breastmilk),” said the representative.

Brenko offered her milk before the call for donations because she knows how important it is to be supported during the early days of having a child.

“Parents in that situation are already in a difficult position and if you can take away a little bit of that stress, why not?” she said.

She also said that if she was ever on the receiving end she wouldn’t hesitate to pull from its reserves.

“For me, it’s important to provide breast milk for my children. It’s the perfect meal,” she said.

She also said she was impressed with the screening process she just went through.

She provided medical information and she had two phone interviews. Her doctor had to fill out paperwork and she had a blood test.

She said it wasn’t onerous.

It was, however, extensive and worthwhile.

“The breastmilk is going the teeny tiniest babies in the NICU and it has to be safe for the little babies, and for the parents,” she said.

To find out what’s needed to donate breastmilk, visit http://www.bcwomens.ca/our-services/labour-birth-post-birth-care/milk-bank/donating-milk.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Are provinces sovereign?:’ Saskatchewan meets Ottawa in carbon tax challenge
Next story
B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Results and highlights from day 4 at the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

No running water at trailer park

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been… Continue reading

Unist’ot’en not joining hereditary chiefs’ provincial reconciliation

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Wet’suwet’en Strong shirts dominate All Native Tournament opening ceremonies

Committee vice-president says the basketball tournament in Prince Rupert shouldn’t be about politics

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Most Read