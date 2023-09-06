Gorgeous gardens

Houston Link To Learning’s community garden beds have been fertilized and the soil has been turned and renewed has made some great vegetables this year. Zucchinis and squash are producing at a hearty sizes. There are zucchinis that are well over a foot long as well the green onions are standing at over a foot tall. With water available on site, this dry year has had little effect on the produce being grown. To add to this great community initiative, there is a seed library sharing cupboard located on the covered deck at the community garden site. These seeds are left overs from those that have already been planted and are free for the taking. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)