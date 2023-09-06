In various garden beds there are large zucchinis hidden amongst giant leaves and bright orange flowers.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Gorgeous gardens

Houston Link To Learning’s community garden beds have been fertilized and the soil has been turned and renewed has made some great vegetables this year. Zucchinis and squash are producing at a hearty sizes. There are zucchinis that are well over a foot long as well the green onions are standing at over a foot tall. With water available on site, this dry year has had little effect on the produce being grown. To add to this great community initiative, there is a seed library sharing cupboard located on the covered deck at the community garden site. These seeds are left overs from those that have already been planted and are free for the taking. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

At the entrance of the garden plots these giants of green onions are welcoming and stand well over a foot tall. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

To add to the established soil beds there is a seed library sharing cupboard located on the covered deck at the Community Garden site. These seeds are left overs from those that have already been planted. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rural B.C. residents work to protect water in face of growing drought

Just Posted

(Jim Bailey photo/Black Press)
Landowner wants people to seeks fair land-use compensation from power companies

The current dry season and lack of rainfall has impacted the production of hay, which means no feed for cattle. (File photo)
Drought causes havoc for ranchers/farmers

Topley Volunteer Fire Department members Glenn Kelly, Chris Lohn, Ari Neault and Rob Colbert made the trip to the Lake Country area just outside of Kelowna in August to participate in the massive effort to contain wildfires there, (Topley Volunteer Fire Department photo/Houston Today)
“We scrambled up hills and down hills”

The "Welcome to Houston" sign on the east side of town out on highway 16 being replaced and work is underway for placing the new sign. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
New welcome signs in Houston