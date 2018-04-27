Gordon Campbell speaks in Houston

Keynote speaker for Minerals North Conference 2018, Gordon Campbell speaks about how the government can and will put a stop to mining projects if they feel the need to and if we want these projects to complete the courses than we need to tell Canada’s story and the lessons we have learned so that it will help the world understand how we think differently and that we believe that everyone matters. “The First Nations people do matter and that their beliefs matter, so we need to invite them in and we need to work together, we need to learn from them and them learn from us, we as a country need to grow together. We need to build a future for our communities that can benefit the whole world so that we can grow stronger together as a better world.” (Shiela Pepping photo)

