Goodbye sidewalks

  • Aug. 12, 2020 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Ninth Street underground infrastructure and surface rebuilding is now underway, as of last week the sidewalks were being torn up too. Houston merchants that have store fronts on the avenue have said it has effected their businesses and it has definitely slowed down the walk in traffic. But merchants want to remind people that due to construction in front for easier convenience shoppers can drive in behind Countrywide Printing entrance and park between Countrywide and City Furniture parking lot. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

New design sought for community hall in Houston

The District of Houston is looking for a design for a new… Continue reading

Citizens contact District with variety of queries

Dogs, debris figure in queries

Busy gym at leisure centre in Houston

There’s been a healthy response to the mid-June opening of the leisure… Continue reading

Beautiful sunrise

Houston resident, Naomi Himech captured this beautiful sunrise while camping recently on… Continue reading

Have the Churches in Houston resumed service?

Changed hours, different practices amidst the pandemic

