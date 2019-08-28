Goodbye girls goodbye summer

The Houston Community Garden, which is organized by Houston Link to Learning held a BBQ last Tuesday, Aug. 20. The BBQ was open to the whole community so they could come say goodbye to the summer students, (Above R) Drue & Rebecca. The girls will be returning to post secondary school. It also gave Houston residents a chance to meet Jenna Kettle (Bottom L). Jenna is the new Literacy Program Coordinator for Houston Link to Learning. The gardens are abundant with lots of vegetables and are harvested weekly. Volunteers are always welcome. (Angelique Houlihan)

 

