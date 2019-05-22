Good job boys

Oakley (L) and Storm sold lemonade in Houston to raise money to buy pizza for the nurses at the ICU at B.C. Childrens Hospital. They raised $73.35 in just over an hour. The nurses called to thank the boys. Mom, Kaysha said, “I am very proud of my boys and our community.” The boys will keep doing this throughout the summer to help thank other nurses at various hospitals, as they have had family members in and out of hospitals themselves. The boys welcome other kids to get on board to raise money to thank more nurses. (Submitted photo)