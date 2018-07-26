Aaliyah Rosa. Courtesy RCMP

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Following the tragic death of seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa in Langley, the young girl’s former preschool teachers have launched a GoFundMe for the grieving father.

Trish Wright, and fellow teachers Miss Sarah, Miss Lily, Miss Shelan and Miss Fabia, are hoping to raise $30,000 through the “Daughters tragic death, please help” GoFundMe page to help Aaliyah’s father, who “is going to need help for the rest of his life to get over the loss of his baby girl, the reason he lived and breathed.”

Aaliyah was found deceased in a rental suite in Willoughby on Sunday, July 22. Police have released very few details, but said a 36-year-old woman who is connected to the incident is under medical care.

READ MORE: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Wright described Aaliyah as “the sweetest most unselfish little girl you could meet.”

“Her smile could light all of Walnut Grove,” Wright said in an email to the Times.

“If we don’t come together, who will? Aaliyah is never coming back we have to step up and do the right thing.”

Wright returned a call to the Times on Thursday morning, but was too overwhelmed with grief to speak about Aaliyah.

According to the GoFundMe page, Aaliyah was an only child and “the true definition of ‘Daddies little girl.”

“Aaliyah was an extraordinary 7-year-old soul, full of love, joy and light to everyone around her,” the post reads.

“You couldn’t help but be attracted to her energy. She was the highlight of all our days. Now that girl we all loved so much has been taken from us, and it is devastating!! Never to see this child’s big brown eyes and out-of-control curly hair again is unimaginable.”

For more details about the GoFundMe campaign, click here.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Nurses Union calls former president’s lawsuit ‘improper’ and ‘inaccurate’
Next story
BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Just Posted

Smoke from wildfires visible in Houston

Smoke prompts air quality advisory

Influx of used needles in Houston a topic at UBCM

District will ask province to consider restricting access to needles

Improving Internet connectivity in rural Houston

Director Rob Newell says rural areas need to be better served

Houston Loggers’ Sports bigger and better this year

Proceeds will support Houston Retirement Housing Society

Coastal GasLink awards contract for camp near Burns Lake

Local residents to be consulted before location is picked

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

B.C. government workers earn 7.5% more than private sector: report

Fraser Institute also says government workers were absent for personal reasons 49% more often

Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Vancouver Island faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Film crews to shoot Monkey Beach in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Award-winning Haisla author Eden Robinson talks about her first novel’s adaptation to the screen

B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location

Most Read