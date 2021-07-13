A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)

GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

Stemmer Construction operated crane which collapsed in Kelowna

The collapse of a crane in downtown Kelowna on July 12 is being felt deeply in Salmon Arm.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by Emily Roy for the Stemmer family, among those killed in the accident were brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer.

“These men are husbands, fathers, sons, friends and chosen family to so many, this sudden loss is nothing short of heartbreaking…,” she wrote.

“We have the opportunity to be a lighthouse amongst the storm for these families. Money doesn’t fix anything, however it can provide support and self care that these women are in need of.

“In these times of grief you are not alone. There are people in your corner to help navigate through these horrific events of life. It takes a village to get through life, and your village has you.”

A video posted to an Instagram account bearing Patrick Stemmer’s name shows crews disassembling the crane. The video was posted less than two hours before the crane collapsed.

READ MORE: Basran, Horgan offer condolences after downtown Kelowna crane collapse

READ MORE: 4 people dead in Kelowna crane

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

KelownaSalmon Arm

Previous story
VIDEO: 4 dead after Kelowna crane collapse, police say
Next story
4 people dead in Kelowna crane collapse

Just Posted

fire
Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

The fire was raging through 250 ha this morning and is now 120 ha. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Crews still working on the Bulkley Lake fire

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

An Emergency Support Service or ESS, has been set up at the reception centre in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake, at 111 Flogum St. for the Rose Lake evacuees. The <a href="https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/application/files/2016/2572/1838/20210707-Bulkley_Lake_WIldfire_EO1SOnilPWW_.pdf" target="_blank">evacuation order</a> is in effect for East of Bedore Rd. to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake not including Highway 16 (Hwy. 16) and CN rail line. Residents are urged to leave the area immediately and register with the ESS or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
ESS set up for the Rose Lake evacuees