GoFundMe set up for family of teen fatally struck by vehicle in Kelowna

A GoFundMe has been set for the family of 15-year-old Tristan Seeger.

Seeger was struck by a vehicle in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on Saturday, Oct. 21. He succumbed to his injures the next day.

Set up by Tamara Walsh, a friend of the Seeger family, the goal is to raise $20,000 for Tristan’s celebration of life, to purchase a commemorative bench, pay for family counselling, and any additional costs connected to the loss in their family.

“We want this family to be able to focus on grieving, healing and finding peace and comfort, in the days, weeks, and months to come,” the GoFundMe reads. “We thank every person who is able to donate to help the Seeger family.”

Seeger’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Kelowna RCMP. Two people were arrested in relation to his death but released from custody as the investigation continues.

People can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tristan-seeger-smeegs

