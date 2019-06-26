Give Trudeau to the United States

Editor:

In my opinion Canada has the worst leadership it’s every had. Some people think Trudeau is good at standing up to trump. Well to start with a big mouth don’t make a big man as John Wayne once said.

Having no respect for other world leaders plus insulting them isn’t standing up to anybody. Trudeau has already offended five countries making Canada look very stupid… how is that standing up?

Trudeau isn’t tough nor a leader he’s a fool and a bully that likes to push his authority on others. Plus he mouths off to Trump the most powerful man in the world who leads a world popper power. Just who do you think would win a tug of war Figure it out man. But the replacement is no prize either.

I wish we had Trump here and give Trudeau to the states.

Fred Romanov

Topley