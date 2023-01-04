Gingerbread decorating skills displayed at Houston Public Library

This is the fourth year the contest has been held

Izzy Bodnar was the youth category winner in the annual Houston Public Library’s gingerbread house decorating contest. More on page 10. (Houston Public Library photo/Houston Today)

Locals once again responded to the Houston Public Library’s Christmas gingerbread house decorating contest.

This is the fourth year the library has offered up the activity.

Residents were asked to vote for their favourites and the results were posted just before the Christmas break.

Photos of the entries were posted and with entries identified by a number only, people were asked to identify their choice by that number.

Here are the results:

* Child – Marcella Dessureault

* Youth – Izzy Bodnar

* Teen – Jade Bodnar

* Adult – Sofia Ebermann

* Family – The Briggs family

* Staff – Jill MacKenzie

Prizes for winners included merchant gift certificates, candy, chocolate and other items, reports Houston Public Library director Sara Lewis.

Winning staff member Jill MacKenzie did not win a prize for her winning creation but can claim bragging rights, Lewis said.

Winners are asked to come to the library to collect their prizes.

 

The teen category in the Houston Public Library’s annual gingerbread house decorating contest was Jade Bodnar. (Photo courtesy Houston Public Library)

The child category in the 2022 gingerbread house decorating contest was won by Marcella Dessureault. (Houston Public Library photo/Houston Today)

Sofia Ebermann was the winner in the adult category of the 2022 Houston Public Library’s gingerbread house decorating contest. (Houston Public Library photo/Houston Today)

Houston Public Library staffer Jill MacKenzie won the staff category in the 2022 gingerbread house decorating contest. ( (Houston Public Library photo/Houston Today)

