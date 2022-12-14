Gingerbread contest entries to be revealed at Houston library

The Houston Public Library this week continues its month of Christmas activities with a Christmas-themed colouring contest beginning tomorrow, Dec. 15, followed by a continuation of its Facebook contest the next day.

And on Tuesday, Dec. 20, those who want a hot chocolate as well as participating in a Christmas craft are urged to register.

Dec. 20 is also an important day because the deadline to bring in entries to the library’s annual gingerbread house decorating contest is 5 p.m.

The theme this year, the fourth year the library is hosting the contest, is ‘Winter Wonderland’ but those entering do not have to be limited to a structure or house.

Gingerbread entrants are encouraged to use their creativity but should be aware that the size limitations are 24 inches high, 24 inches wide and 24 inches long.

There are prizes in each of six categories this year and those categories are: children ages 5 to 8, youth ages 9 to 12, teen ages 13 to 17, adults 18 and over, families and corporate challenge.

Entrants will be on view Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for judging. Winners will be revealed and prizes awarded on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Meanwhile, the library has set up a selection of Christmas-related reading for those wishing to take books home.

Adult Non-Fiction – Christmas crafting with kids : 35 Projects for the festive season, by Catherine Woram

Adult Fiction – Merry Christmas, Alex Cross by James Patterson

Adult Paperback – A Cowboy Christmas by Janette Kenny

Juvenile Fiction – The Holly Joliday Judy Moody & Stink by Megan McDonald

Juvenile Non-Fiction – Can you see what I see? The Night Before Christmas : picture puzzles to search and solve by Walter Wick

Children’s – The Berenstain Bears meet Santa bear by Stan Berenstain

DVDs – The Little Drummer boy