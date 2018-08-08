Gilmore Lake Fire burning near Topley

Evacuation alert and order in effect

The Gilmore Lake Wildfire, located eight km southwest of Topley, has burned approximately 100 hectares since it was discovered yesterday.

The fire is zero per cent contained and continues to move in an easterly direction.

Initial attack crews are mobilizing sprinkler protection units on nearby structures. Five helicopters and one air tanker were sent to the site yesterday

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has implemented an evacuation order and alert for this wildfire.

While the evacuation alert is in effect, residents should be prepared by:

– Locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

– Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure;

– Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children;

– Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call (250) 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339;

– Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened if required.

Evacuees should:

– Leave the area immediately;

– If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456;

– Close all windows and doors;

– Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers;

– Close gates (latch) but do not lock;

– Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help;

– Take critical items – medicine, purse, wallet, and keys – only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash;

– Register at the Reception Centre in Burns Lake or contact the Emergency Social Services Director from 0800 to 1630 at 250-692-3195; or

– Visit the Reception Centre in Burns Lake at the College of New Caledonia at 545 Hwy. 16, Burns Lake or contact the Reception Centre at 250-692-3195.

Emergency Social Services (ESS) can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification. After hours in regard to ESS contact the Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For more information, visit www.rdbn.bc.ca.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Sexual assault victims often decide against giving rape kits to police: study
Next story
Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Gilmore Lake Fire burning near Topley

Evacuation alert and order in effect

Island Lake Fire now estimated at 7,000 hectares

Crews and equipment pulled off the line due to safety concerns

Nadina Lake Fire now estimated at 5,640 hectares

Evacuation orders expanded in the Houston area

Residents ordered to evacuate Verdun Mountain area

The fire displayed additional growth today

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

RCMP investigating sexual assault on city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Man arrested after grassfire lit on B.C. First Nations land

A man who initially evaded police has been identified as Matthew Glada and was taken into custody.

Centralize farmland decisions, B.C. advisory panel recommends

Agricultural Land Commission urged to control marijuana, oil and gas uses

Spike of potentional drug ODs on B.C. city’s party weekends

There were 30 potential overdoses two years in a row that week

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Beatles music was analyzed through melody notes, note sequence, chords and melodic contour

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Most Read